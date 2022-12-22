Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reported

Twelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.

The 57 deaths to date make it the fifth highest of 14 flu seasons in the province.

On Thursday, Alberta Health released data showing the deaths included 12 adults, 10 of them seniors.

One adult was between the ages of 30-39, while the other was in the 40-49 age range.

Of the seniors, four were between the ages of 60-69, one was between the ages of 70-79, two were in the 80-89 age range, and three were 90 years or older.

Four of the deaths were in the Edmonton zone, three were in the South zone, one in the North zone, while Calgary zone and Central zone reported two each.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

This influenza season, 1,629 Albertans have required hospital care. There were 216 new admissions in the latest update.

This season to date has the sixth-highest number of hospitalizations in 14 seasons.

The Calgary zone has had the most patients requiring hospital care this season, with 646, followed by the Edmonton zone’s 473.

Of the 216 new admissions between Dec. 11 to 17, 27 per cent are under the age of nine. Fifty-four per cent are aged 60 or older.

To date, 170 people have required intensive care, an increase of 30 since last week. The majority of ICU patients have also been in the Calgary zone.

Twelve of the new ICU admissions this week are people 50 years or older. Six children aged nine or younger have also been admitted.

CASES

New cases of influenza dropped for the fourth week straight after Alberta reported 572 new infections on Thursday.

According to Alberta Health data, this season to date has the fourth-highest number of cases in 14 seasons with a total of 7,681 infections so far.

Calgary zone has the highest number of influenza cases in the province, with a total of 2,647 so far this season. Of those, 159 are new.

The Edmonton zone has the second-highest number of cases in Alberta, with 2,261. Of those, 116 are new.

The Central zone has had 877 cases, the North zone has reported 1,387 cases, while the South zone has counted 497. Twelve cases have not been assigned a zone.

Influenza A has made up 99.6 per cent of this season’s laboratory-confirmed cases.

OUTBREAKS AND VACCINATIONS

There have been a total of 66 outbreaks in Alberta so far this season, an increase of 12. Fifty-eight per cent have been at supportive living and home living sites.

Over 1.1 million influenza vaccines have been administered since Oct. 17, translating to 26.1 per cent of Albertans being immunized. There are also 56,901 more people vaccinated compared to this time last year.

Nearly 65 per cent of Albertans 65 years or older have been vaccinated for influenza, while 22 per cent of children between six months and four years have their vaccine.

Alberta updates its influenza data on Thursdays.