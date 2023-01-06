Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for sixth week, 20 deaths reported

In a two-week period, 20 more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data from health officials, while new reported cases decreased for the sixth week in a row.

The total 77 deaths to date make the current flu season the third-highest of 14 flu seasons in the province.

Alberta Health released the data on Thursday.

Of the 20 adults who died, 17 were seniors. Of the seniors, three were between the ages of 60-69, five were between the ages of 70-79, five were in the 80-89 age range, and four were 90 years or older.

One adult was between the ages of 40-49 while two were in the 50-59 age range.

Seven of the deaths were in the Central zone, six were in the South zone, four were in the Calgary zone, while the North zone reported two and Edmonton zone reported one.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

This influenza season, 1,812 Albertans have required hospital care. There were 183 new admissions in the latest update, which included two weeks worth of data, instead of the usual one week.

To date, this season has the fourth-highest number of hospitalizations in 14 seasons.

The Calgary zone has had the most patients requiring hospital care this season, with 701, followed by the Edmonton zone’s 511.

Of the 183 new admissions between Dec. 18 to 31, 20 per cent were under the age of nine. Fifty-five per cent were aged 60 or older.

To date, 188 people have required intensive care, an increase of 18 since the last update. The majority of ICU patients have also been in the Calgary zone.

Ten of the new ICU admissions this week are people 50 years or older. Three children aged nine or younger have also been admitted.

CASES

New cases of influenza dropped for the sixth week straight after Alberta reported 654 new infections on Thursday.

According to Alberta Health data, this season has the third-highest number of cases in 14 seasons with a total of 8,335 infections so far.

The Calgary zone has the highest number of influenza cases in the province, with a total of 2,815 so far this season. Of those, 168 are new.

The Edmonton zone has the second-highest number of cases in Alberta, with 2,396. Of those, 135 are new.

The Central zone has had 994 cases, the North zone has reported 1,499 cases, while the South zone has counted 617. Fourteen cases have not been assigned a zone.

Influenza A has made up 99.6 per cent of this season’s laboratory-confirmed cases.

OUTBREAKS AND VACCINATIONS

There have been a total of 86 outbreaks in Alberta so far this season, an increase of 18. Fifty-five per cent have been at supportive living and home living sites.

More than 1.1 million influenza vaccines have been administered since Oct. 17, translating to 26.9 per cent of Albertans being immunized. There are also 59,126 more people vaccinated compared to this time last year.

Of Albertans aged 65 or older, 65.5 per cent have been vaccinated for influenza, while 23.7 per cent of children between six months and four years have their vaccine.

Alberta updates its influenza data on Thursdays.