Influenza in Alberta: Slight increase in cases, 4 new deaths added

Four more Albertans died from influenza in a one-week period, according to the latest data from health officials, while newly reported cases increased for the first time after 10 weeks of decline.

The total of 109 deaths makes the current flu season the second-highest of 14 flu seasons in the province. The 2014-15 season had the highest number of deaths, with 114.

The four people who died were seniors. One person was aged 60-69, another was between the ages of 70-79, while two of the seniors were 80 years or older.

The Edmonton zone reported two deaths, while the Calgary and North zones each reported one.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

This influenza season, 2,007 Albertans have required hospital care. There were 11 new admissions in the latest update.

This season has the second-highest number of hospitalizations in 14 seasons so far.

The Calgary zone has had the most patients requiring hospital care with 755, followed by the Edmonton zone’s 557.

Of the 11 new admissions between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, 36 per cent were aged 19 or younger. Fifty-four per cent were aged 60 or older.

To date, 209 people have required intensive care, an increase of one since the last update. The majority of ICU patients have also been in the Calgary zone.

The person admitted to the ICU this week was between the ages of 10-19.

CASES

Alberta reported 55 new infections on Thursday,a slight increase compared to last week. The number of new cases had gone down for the 10 consecutive weeks prior.

According to Alberta Health data, this season has the second-highest number of cases in 14 seasons, with a total of 8,752 infections so far. The 2017-18 flu season had the highest number of cases with 9,115.

The Calgary zone has had the highest number of influenza cases in the province, with a total of 2,948 so far.

The Edmonton zone has the second-highest number of cases in Alberta with 2,504.

The Central zone has had 1,050 cases; the North zone has reported 1,564 cases; while the South zone has counted 680. Six cases have not been assigned a zone.

Influenza A has made up 99.2 per cent of this season’s laboratory-confirmed cases.

OUTBREAKS AND VACCINATIONS

There have been a total of 97 outbreaks in Alberta this season, an increase of one. Fifty-five per cent have been at supportive living and home living sites.

More than 1.3 million influenza vaccines have been administered since Oct. 17, translating to 27.3 per cent of Albertans being immunized. There are also 63,195 more people vaccinated compared to this time last year.

Of Albertans aged 65 or older, 63.5 per cent have been vaccinated for influenza, while 27.2 per cent of children between six months and four years have their vaccine.

Alberta updates its influenza data on Thursdays.