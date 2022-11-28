Influenza outbreak declared at Charlottetown long-term care home
An influenza outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Charlottetown.
Prince Edward Home, a 120-bed combined long-term care facility, declared the outbreak in its Sunrise Place household.
Visitors are currently restricted to three partners-in-care for each Sunrise Place resident, and only one partner-in-care is allowed to be present at a time.
The visitor restrictions will stay in place until the outbreak is declared over.
Health PEI is reminding the public that they must mask at all times in their facilities.
“People need to understand the rules inside a Health PEI facility are not the same as when you’re out in public. Masks are required. Period. These outbreaks should not be happening,” said Health PEI CEO Dr. Michael Gardam, in a Monday news release.
“An outbreak means patients and residents are deprived of visitors. And if we can’t admit new patients or residents into a facility because of an outbreak, it means someone isn’t receiving the care they need right now.”
The health authority says admissions to Sunrise Place household are being limited to people currently or recently infected with influenza and on a case-by-case basis.
-
Cambridge business takes literal approach to Cyber MondayA business in Cambridge has decided to take Cyber Monday literally, which includes closing its doors to the public so the team can focus their energy on online sales.
-
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rightsCanada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.