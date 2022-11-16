Influenza outbreak declared at Guelph hospital

The Guelph General Hospital has declared an outbreak of Influenza after two patients were infected while in hospital.

On Wednesday, the hospital said the outbreak was declared in consultation with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

“If no other cases are reported, the earliest the outbreak can be declared over is Nov 21,” the hospital said in a news release.

Visitors are still allowed into the unit, provided they are wearing a mask at all times.

The hospital is asking visitors to refrain from coming to the hospital if they are unwell for any reason.