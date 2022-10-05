Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks

Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.

In a Wednesday morning social media post, Alberta Parks said search-and-rescue crews have had to respond in situations where visitors to the mountainous provincial parks have been misled.

"The Kananaskis Country Public Safety Team has responded to many incidents caused by unreliable information from (AllTrails) the crowd-sourced app," read the post. "While AllTrails can contain useful photos and reports of current trail conditions, you should never rely solely on the app to plan your trip.

"Read guidebooks, look at satellite images, study your GemTrek topo map and check official trail reports on AlbertaParks.ca before you go."

Alberta Parks also encourages the use of physical maps and satellite messengers as cell service is not readily available in many sections of the parks.

CTV News has reached out to AllTrails regarding the province's concerns but, as of early Wednesday afternoon, has yet to receive a response.

Gone hiking? Then you’ve probably heard of AllTrails. The KC Public Safety Team has responded to many incidents caused by unreliable information from the app. Read guidebooks, look at satellite images, study your GemTrek topo map and check official trail reports before you go. pic.twitter.com/O1cnj4XPpT