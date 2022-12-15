Info sought in unsolved murder of Calgary man

Police are continuing to seek suspects in connection with the murder of a Calgary man who went missing from his northeast home earlier this year.

Investigators say Keanan Crane, 22, was reported missing on April 25 and was last seen in Whitehorn on April 11.

Police say it's believed he was killed sometime between April 11 and 12 and his body was taken out of the city.

Cochrane RCMP discovered his remains approximately a month later.

Investigators say his family is devastated by his loss and police are "working tirelessly" to determine who killed him.

"We are once again asking for the public’s assistance to help us solve this case. We know there are people out there that know something and could give us the information that we need to hold those responsible accountable," said Acting Staff Sgt. Ken Carriere with the CPS homicide unit.

Anyone with information about the case, including anyone who may have seen the victim prior to his death, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

