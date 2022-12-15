Info sought in unsolved murder of Calgary man
Police are continuing to seek suspects in connection with the murder of a Calgary man who went missing from his northeast home earlier this year.
Investigators say Keanan Crane, 22, was reported missing on April 25 and was last seen in Whitehorn on April 11.
Police say it's believed he was killed sometime between April 11 and 12 and his body was taken out of the city.
Cochrane RCMP discovered his remains approximately a month later.
Investigators say his family is devastated by his loss and police are "working tirelessly" to determine who killed him.
"We are once again asking for the public’s assistance to help us solve this case. We know there are people out there that know something and could give us the information that we need to hold those responsible accountable," said Acting Staff Sgt. Ken Carriere with the CPS homicide unit.
Anyone with information about the case, including anyone who may have seen the victim prior to his death, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
-
Critics concerned Alberta's newly increased physician subsidy won’t help doctor shortageCritics say that an increased physician subsidy won’t be enough to help physicians in any meaningful way.
-
Drugs, guns and stolen passports seized after RCMP raid Wetaskiwin homeTwo Wetaskiwin residents face a series of firearms-related charges after Mounties completed a search of their home and found drugs, firearms, body armour and a pair of stolen passports.
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north EdmontonA 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
'We’re all human': Saskatoon Tribal Council assisting in drug charge diversion programThe Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is working with police to help divert illicit drug charges and keep early offenders out of the criminal justice system.
-
Football and faith: How 98-year-old Mindy Hurley stays young at heartKitchener’s Mindy Hurley has a unique Sunday ritual.
-
Calgary senior concerned she won't be able to afford mortgage come her renewalCalgary senior Brenda Willy is still living in the house she bought 36 years ago, but now she's worried she might have to sell.
-
Foundation makes whopping $1.3M donation to Camosun to support women in tradesThe Gwyn Morgan and Patricia Trottier Foundation has donated nearly $1.3 million to Camosun College to help women pursue a career in the trades.
-
Rotary Place ice rink set to reopen ahead of scheduleAt least one rink at Rotary Place will reopen earlier than anticipated after the City expedited installation of a temporary rental refrigeration system.
-
Charge laid in October 2020 homicide: policeWinnipeg police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a homicide that occurred more than two years ago.