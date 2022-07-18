Information about orange truck wanted in connection to Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation shooting

A vehicle description has been released by police for a truck involved in a drive-by shooting on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation over the weekend.

Multiple gunshots were fired at a home near the Sturgeon Lake Resource Centre on Saturday around 6 p.m., RCMP say.

Three people were in the house at the time, but no one was hurt.

"An older, orange pick-up truck" fled from the scene, Mounties said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or shooting is asked to call Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Cree nation is located about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.