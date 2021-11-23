Information sought after pedestrian killed by train in Ingersoll, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
An investigation into a fatal collision involving a train and a pedestrian in Ingersoll, Ont. continues, and OPP say they are looking for information.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday at the railway tracks on Thames Street between Victoria Street and St. Andrew Street.
Police say a 78-year-old pedestrian was struck and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The name of the pedestrian has not been released.
Oxford OPP, Canadian National (CN) Rail Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner continue to investigate.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
