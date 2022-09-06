Information sought in Chatham-Kent break and enter

Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding a break and enter where the suspects allegedly attempted to steal an ATM machine.

In its ‘Crime of the Week’ Crime Stoppers details that police responded to a break and enter early Monday morning at a Brooks Tires on Indian Creek Road in Chatham.

Officers found the unknown suspects ha entered the business through the bay door and while inside tried to remove an ATM machine.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 519-351-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or visit crimestoppers.on.ca