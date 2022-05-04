iHeartRadio

Information wanted in targeted Leduc shooting

RCMP say there is no risk to the public after a shooting on Leduc's Camelot Crescent.

No one was hurt in the incident that happened around midnight May 3.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Mounties also say they conducted "extensive patrols" of the area, but did not find the suspects.

They are asking anyone with information or security footage to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers. 

