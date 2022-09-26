Ingersoll bride ghosted by wedding photographer

A London businessman at the centre of a dispute over the right to occupy a church in Ottawa is now facing questions here at home.

William Komer, a director of the group ‘United People of Canada,’ a group sympathetic to the so-called freedom convoy, has several for-profit ventures in our region.

Now, CTV News has learned that Komer’s wedding photography business is being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.

Eight customers have shared their stories with Newstalk 580 CFRA in Ottawa, claiming that Komer and company representatives have been unreachable for weeks as they’ve attempted to get their photos, videos or money back.

“We are lucky to have lots of our friends and family had phones with them, because otherwise we wouldn't really have anything,” said Stephanie Steele of Ingersoll.

She told CTV News London she has now filed a complaint with the OPP.

“We tried for a long time, like I was convinced that we would still get them that we just couldn't get in touch with them. He [the photographer] must have took hundreds because the photographer was everywhere,” said Steele.

In the meantime, Steele wants to get her $1,300 dollar deposit back and is holding onto to the hope that the photos have not been deleted or lost.

“When I saw the reviews on their Facebook page — because I was trying to reach them from every avenue I could think of — I started getting comments from other brides in the same situation. And we started talking and we've been talking for weeks. When I last tried to contact them [the photographer] and my number was blocked and I was kind of gave up hope that we would see anything.

All of the involved couples allege they are out a combined total of $20,000.

In Ottawa this summer, Komer and the ‘United people of Canada’ have been in a highly publicized dispute with the owner of St. Brigid’s church over the groups efforts to purchase and then lease the downtown Ottawa building. An eviction notice has failed to dislodge the group.

Komer’s ventures include ‘Campus Creative’ and ‘Under the Umbrella Studios’ — they share an address at 533 Clarence St. in London.

— With files from 580 CFRA