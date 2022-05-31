Ingersoll Pride crosswalk cleaned up after weekend 'mischief' incident

A Pride crosswalk in Ingersoll, Ont. has now been cleaned up after being vandalized over the weekend.

Oxford County OPP said someone threw paint on the rainbow-coloured crosswalk in Ingersoll’s downtown Saturday night. By Tuesday, it had been cleaned up.

Police said they’re investigating it as an act of mischief.

“Obviously the OPP’s main priority is safety,” said Oxford OPP Cst. Patti Cote.

“We want to make sure everybody in the community feels safe, and when things like this happen to cause people stress or grief about anything damaged or taken, we take these investigations seriously, and we will continue to follow any leads that we get,” she added.

Ingersoll Mayor Ted Comiskey said he’s sickened by the incident, even embarrassed.

“A little sad and a little sick,” said Comiskey. “It’s almost embarrassing that there are people in our community who even think that way. What it hurts is yourself, it shows who you are. You know everyone has the right to be the best vision of themselves.”

The vandalism comes on the heels of a series of incidents in Norwich, Ont.

Police say between May 20 and 24 a number of Pride flags along Stover Street were either stolen or vandalized.

A 16-year-old has since been arrested in connection with the incidents, and police are attempting to identify others who may be responsible.

These acts of vandalism and mischief have taken place just as local groups prepare for Pride month in June.

A number of Oxford communities, including Ingersoll, have plans to raise the pride flag on June 1.