Nova Scotia will be receiving 13,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine next week. The AstraZeneca vaccine is the third one to be approved for use by Health Canada.

The province made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday.

"We are pleased that conversations with Doctors Nova Scotia and the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia have resulted in a commitment from them to develop a plan by next week to distribute this vaccine to Nova Scotians," said Premier Iain Rankin. "This vaccine provides another tool in our fight against COVID-19 and builds on the roll-out that is already underway in our province as we work to vaccinate all Nova Scotians. We have to move fast as we are mindful of the fact that we have a short window to use it given that they will expire in a month."

According to government officials, the 13,000 doses must be used by April 2.

For this reason, the AstraZeneca doses will be administered as first doses beginning the week of March 15. The vaccine will be administered at 26 locations across the province and is for Nova Scotians between the ages 50 and 64. The province also says all 13,000 doses will be administered on a first come, first served basis.

"I am pleased we're able to offer it as part of our overall effort to protect Nova Scotian's from COVID-19," said Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Government officials say the decision to take the doses came after deciding how they would be rolled out in the province without affecting the target from the main vaccine rollout program.

"Yesterday, Premier Rankin directed Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, to develop a plan to provide the most effective use of the new doses but not detract from the current roll-out in which Nova Scotians over age 80 are receiving vaccinations," wrote the province in a news release on Wednesday.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the first viral-vector-based approved COVID-19 vaccine in Canada and is 62 per cent effective, based on clinical trials.

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines are both mRNA vaccines and are more than 90 per cent effective against COVID-19.

"mRNA vaccines do not contain the COVID-19 virus. Instead, they teach our cells how to create the protein needed to trigger an immune response to protect against infection. The AstraZeneca viral-vector-based vaccine also does not use the virus that causes COVID-19, but a different, harmless virus that triggers an immune response," wrote the province in a news release on Wednesday.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine be offered to people between the ages 18 and 64. They also recommend that higher efficacy vaccines should be offered to those who are most at risk of severe disease and exposure. They say this plan will help reduce hospitalizations, deaths, and limit the worsening of health inequities.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines which require cold or ultra-low cold storage, the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be transported and stored between two and eight degrees Celsius, which is similar to a standard flu vaccine.

Doctors Nova Scotia and the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia will be handling the launch of the new doses.