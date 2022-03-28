Initiative aims to help local restaurants recover from pandemic
Restaurants Canada has launched a campaign called ‘Dine in, Do Over,’ encouraging people to celebrate missed birthdays, anniversaries, etc., in-person at local at restaurants.
“It’s an opportunity for people who have missed so much over the pandemic to celebrate those things they missed,” said James Rillet of Restaurants Canada.
“We want to tell restaurants we care about you, and want you to stay … Especially local restaurants, because when you go there it means the world, it tells them you think they’re important and that they should stay in business."
Playing catch-up
It’s good news for Lou Dawg’s Southern BBQ, whose owner told CTV News the restaurant will be playing catch-up for a while.
“We’re playing catch-up right now for the most part. We were a new restaurant three and a half months before the pandemic,” said Ryan Ivy.
“We’re going to be playing catch-up for a few years before I can say we’re actually going to be making money.”
The Dine In, Do Over campaign is for the month of April.
