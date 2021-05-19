Injunction arguments to block Barrie's anti-lockdown protests delayed

Barrie's fight to block recurring anti-lockdown protests will have to wait another week.

Last Thursday, the city revealed that it had applied for an injunction to stop the person behind the protests from organizing, hosting, and participating in any further gatherings on city property.

While arguments were scheduled to be heard Wednesday, the hearing has been pushed to May 27.

Demonstrators started gathering at Meridian Place in early March. The moved across the street to Centennial Park in late April after the mayor closed Meridian Place by emergency order.

On May 8, the protest took on a funfair atmosphere drawing in a larger crowd in the Sadlon Arena parking lot.

Mayor Jeff Lehman has been vocal about his frustration with the ongoing gatherings. "These individuals continue to blatantly disregard the law and public health orders, and their actions threaten our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to look at all options to hold the organizers accountable for their actions."

The protests bring hundreds of people together, many not wearing face masks or social distancing as per provincial requirements.

Barrie police have issued over 20 tickets and seven summons at the protests under the Reopening Ontario Act, which prohibits large gatherings.blocking

Last weekend local demonstrators focused their attention on a larger scale rally at Queen's Park. It is not clear if they plan to return to Sadlon Arena on Saturday.