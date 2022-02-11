Injunction to end Windsor border protest granted following Ontario court hearing

An injunction to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge International border crossing in Windsor, Ont. has been granted following an Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing on Friday.

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) and Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association took the legal step, which was backed by the City of Windsor.

The injunction will go into effect at 7 p.m. to give protesters the chance to clear the area.

BREAKING: Chief Justice grants injunction to remove blockade at Ambassador Bridge. Says it will go into force at 7pm @CTVWindsor

The hearing began with Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz at 12 p.m. Friday.

Status was granted to the Democracy Fund, a “civil liberties organization” and Josh Hunter, a lawyer representing the Attorney General.

Morawetz told the participants all the arguments from the parties will be heard on Friday. He said it deserves to be heard “on an expedited basis."

The blockade has been on Huron Church Road in front of the bridge since Monday. The group is protesting COVID-19 mandates.

On Friday morning, protestors appeared to opened one lane on Huron Church Road into Canada from the United States, but police say the road remains blocked.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the intent to seek an injunction on Thursday. He said every day that the border crossing is closed there is a $400 million impact on the economy.

Auto sector officials say production at Windsor plants as well as others in Ontario have also been impacted.

What is an injunction?

Jasminka Kalajdzic, associate professor and director of the Class Action Clinic at Windsor Law at the University of Windsor, says an injunction would give police better and stronger reasons to go out and enforce the law.

Kalajdzic says any person whose property is being harmed, their right to live in peace is being hampered and an injunction can be filed to enjoin them. In this case, the property owner is the city.

She says the protest is a ‘grey area’.

With a court intervening, the judge will consider all of the competing interests. The balance the right of peaceful assembly and speech against these other rights. If the judge grants the injunction, it means he’s decided there are other ways to peacefully assemble without impeding rights.

This is a developing story. More coming.