Injured B.C. kitten recovering after being found on the side of the road: BC SPCA

A six-month-old kitten named Fergus is recovering from surgery after he was found at the side of a road in Abbotsford, according to the BC SPCA.

Three good Samaritans spotted the injured tabby and ensured he got the care he needed, the organization recounted in a news release last week.

“The first person who saw Fergus and stopped to care for him called us describing his injuries, so we immediately booked an appointment with a vet,” said Sarah Ringer-Vennard, manager of the charity’s Abbotsford shelter.

“A couple also stopped to help and offered to rush Fergus to the vet,” she continued, adding it was a “happy accident” the pair came across Fergus, because they don’t normally take that route.

The kitten was found with a fractured femur, and all the skin and fur had somehow been removed from his tail.

“The cause of the injuries is unknown,” said Ringer-Vennard. “But the vet thinks they may be the result of Fergus hiding or keeping warm in a car engine and coming into contact with the fan belt while the engine was running.”

The BC SPCA reminded people to tap the hood of their vehicles or honk the horn before starting their cars during the winter months to give cats or other animals time to get out.

Fergus underwent surgery to pin his femur, and his tail was unfortunately amputated, the organization said.

“Fergus is the sweetest little guy,” Ringer-Vennard said. “He loves food, and pets, and any attention he can get. Despite all the pain he was in when he arrived, he immediately snuggled up the vet clinic staff. He steals the hearts of everyone who meets him.”

The kitty is now recovering with a foster. And he may have already found a forever home, as the BC SPCA told CTV News he has an adoption pending.