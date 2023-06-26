Injured bear cub found abandoned on shoulder of road in Tiny Township
Provincial police in Tiny Township got an unusual call Sunday night about a lone bear cub needing rescue.
Police say officers arrived to find a tiny cub, slightly injured, abandoned on the shoulder of the 4th Concession.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Officers say the tiny bear appeared slightly shaken and confused, possibly having fallen from a nearby tree, with no sign of its mother.
The night shift officers picked it up and brought it to the detachment for a little TLC overnight.
"Night shift is always interesting," the OPP stated in a post on Twitter about the rescue mission.
On Monday morning, the cub was "whisked off to daycare" with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in Midhurst, where it will receive veterinary attention and be placed under the care of experts.
-
N.S. police investigating thefts of copper wire at multiple power substationsThree police forces in Nova Scotia are investigating several break-ins to power substations across the province over the last six weeks.
-
Calgary man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing death of Karson GoodeagleThe Crown and defence provided a joint sentencing submission for Tyrell Noskiye, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle.
-
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declaresOlivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares, ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
-
Heavy construction in downtown Regina causing woes, businesses claimConstruction is something the people of Regina are used to in the summer. However, this year's efforts seem to be taking a particularly frustrating toll on residents.
-
Three people arrested in armed pharmacy robbery: WRPSThree people are in police custody after officers responded to a report of a pharmacy robbery where a gun was used, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
-
Parents of Vancouver woman denied medically-assisted death at St. Paul's Hospital speak outAs they mourn their daughter, Sam O'Neill's parents are speaking out about the religious exemption for MAID at publicly-funded Providence Health Care hospitals that they think the provincial government should eliminate.
-
-
Closed forum at UPEI in wake of scathing report into toxic cultureA recently released report into what’s described as a toxic culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has led to the institution meeting with the students.
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homesA Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.