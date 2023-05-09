Injured eagle returns home following rehabilitation in Sask.

A bald eagle who was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Sask. has been released to her home, following rehabilitation at the Silverwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

The eagle was taken to the centre after the Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers and Wildlife Rescue Society of Saskatchewan brought the bird in.

The bird experienced soft tissue damage, resulting in the need for medication and daily physio.

On a video shared to Facebook on Monday, the wildlife society posted an update on the bird, saying she has been released and was seen to be reunited with her lifelong mate.