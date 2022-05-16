Injured London Police Service dog released from medical care

After 72 hours spent in veterinarian care, a London Police Service dog who was injured after coming into contact with illicit drugs during a weapons investigation was sent home Sunday morning.

On the evening of May 12, London police responded to reports of two men allegedly in possession of a firearm inside a taxi in the Dufferin Avenue and Adelaide Street North area of the city.

Police say one suspect exited the taxi and was arrested by police, while the second suspect fled the vehicle prior to police arrival.

While searching for the missing suspect who fled on foot, a member of the LPS Canine Unit attended the scene to locate the suspect. During this time, the police service dog came into contact with illicit drugs and required immediate medical attention for life-threatening injuries.

The police service dog spent three days receiving medical attention, but the London Police Canine Unit wrote on Twitter Sunday morning that the injured police service dog was allowed to go home with his handler on Sunday.

“We would like to thank those that looked after him and especially thank our Unit's Veterinarian, Dr. Tom Oster,” the London Police Canine Unit wrote on Twitter.

Police say that the missing suspect was later apprehended, and as a result of the investigation, a large number of drugs and weapons were seized by police, including more than $10,000 worth of drugs, a knife and pepper spray.

The two male suspects, 61 and 38 years of age, face a number of charges in relation to the weapons investigation.

“Thank you to all for your thoughts and well wishes!!” the London Police Canine Unit wrote.

