Injured person in custody, suspected to be responsible for downtown North Bay fire

One person is in hospital with injuries and is also in police custody following a fire Wednesday on Main Street East in North Bay.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., fire crews and police were called to a mental health-related crisis and fire at a building.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a significant amount of smoke billowing out of the building.

One person was injured in the blaze and they have been taken to the North Bay Regional Health Centre where they are also in police custody.

Main Street East is currently closed between Fisher Street and Regina Street.

Fire crews are trying to tackle leftover hotspots in the attic.

After an initial search of the structure, crews will be conducting a second search to see if any animals or people are still inside.

"We always go in a second time to ensure," North Bay Fire Chief Jason Whiteley said.

"The fire is being treated as suspicious. We will begin an investigation once the building is deemed safe to do so."

Firefighters will consult with police on whether the Ontario Fire Marshal needs to come in and conduct their own investigation.

"Most likely they'll be called," said Whiteley.