Injured snowmobiler rescued from backcountry near Crowsnest Pass

A 25-year-old man is lucky to be alive thanks to the efforts of search and rescue teams working in Alberta's backcountry.

RCMP says they were alerted to a situation involving an injured snowmobiler who had become stranded in a remote area near the community of Coleman, Alta.

Since the region was not accessible by vehicle, officials say they needed help from specialized search and rescue teams.

"Given the steep and high mountainous terrain and the location of the injured snowmobiler, it was decided that a helicopter long line was the best and most expedient approach to rescue," officials said in a release.

Kananaskis Mountain Rescue, as well as Crowsnest Pass Fire Department and EMS were contacted to assist with the operation, which saw the successful rescue of the snowmobiler.

"This rescue was a great example of how multiple agencies work together for a common goal," said Sgt. Randy Guinchard, detachment commander of the Crowsnest Pass RCMP.

"Due to the quick thinking of all emergency responders involved, the injured male was safely and quickly rescued and was able to receive medical attention."

The patient, a resident of Hillcrest, Alta., was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.