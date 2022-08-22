Injured window washer 'hanging from rope' at Microsoft building rescued by Vancouver firefighters

Vancouver firefighters faced what they described as a "very challenging situation" when they were called to the aid of a window washer who was stuck hanging from the side of a downtown building.

Crews were called to the Microsoft building shortly before 11 a.m. Monday when a window washer went over the edge.

He'd been on the roof on Howe Street between Georgia and Robson streets preparing to clean windows and somehow fell over the edge some distance, while attached to his harness.

He was "in distress," Vancouver Fire-Rescue Service public information officer Matthew Trudeau told CTV News. Trudeau said the man was injured, though he did not know the specifics of those injuries.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and set up a ladder to potentially get to the man, but he was higher than the ladder stretched.

The fire department also called its specially-trained technical rescue team, and members of that crew were able to reach the man.

The team "deployed a rescuer" over the top edge of the building, Trudeau said. That person rappelled down to where the window washer was hanging.

"They got this person off of their line and rappelled the rest of the distance down to the ground with this injured worker," Trudeau said.

The man was then taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. Trudeau did not know the man's condition.

VFRS technical rescue team on scene this morning rescuing a window washer from the side of a building. Crews were able to repel down to him and get him transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/nGds9OOjrr