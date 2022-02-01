Injured Winnipeg man found in hotel dies in hospital; police investigating death as homicide

The death of a 29-year-old man found injured in a Main Street hotel over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide.

Winnipeg Police said the man was found with serious injuries in the building, located in the 600 block of Main Street, at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday. He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as Norman Nigel Bird of Winnipeg.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.