Injuries reported at traffic stop, SIU investigating

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after injuries were reported at the scene of a traffic stop on Saugeen First Nation.

In an emailed statement to CTV News London, the SIU said that at approximately 10 p.m. on Sept. 3, an OPP officer was in the area of French Bay Road in Saugeen First Nation when at ATV caught his attention.

The ATV driver had a female passenger, and were also pulling a trailer with a man on it. The officer attempted to stop the ATV, but did not succeed.

A second officer then tried to stop the ATV, when a short time later the ATV was involved in a collision and all three occupants were ejected, according to the SIU.

All three people were transported to hospital in Southampton.

A 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the collision, and was later airlifted to a London hospital.

Meanwhile, Grey Bruce OPP said two people were taken into custody and are facing multiple charges.

The SIU was notified and has invoked their mandate.

Four investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as some special constables) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

— With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller

