Injuries reported following tractor-trailer rollover on Highway 401


A tractor-trailer rolled over on Highway 401 in Thames Centre on June 6, 2023. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

Middlesex OPP have revealed that an accident has closed part of Highway 401 at Westchester Bourne in Thames Centre.

Police said a tractor-trailer rolled over on an on-ramp to the 401 eastbound lanes, closing the road. It’s expected to reopen around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said minor injuries were reported.

