Injuries sustained in crash at Second Avenue, Maple Street South in Timmins
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A two-vehicle crash at Second Avenue and Maple Street South in Timmins on Friday morning has resulted in injuries police say.
Timmins police and fire services attended the scene, which was cleared by 9:45 a.m.
One person was brought to hospital with a minor laceration as a result of the crash, police spokesperson Marc Depatie told CTV News in an email.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Depatie said one of the drivers involved may be under suspension, but police are in the midst of confirming this.
MVC with injuries at Second Avenue and Maple South. Expect delays in this area. Use of alternate routes is recommended. TPS and Timmins Fire are responding. pic.twitter.com/OSsnXNkN7J— Timmins Police (@TimminsPolice) March 10, 2023
