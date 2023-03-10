Injuries updated non-life-threatening after Huron County crash

Injuries have been updated to non-life-threatening after a head-on crash just east of Walton.

According to police, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. about 10 minutes north of Seaforth when a pickup truck and SUV collided for an unknown reason.

Snowfall was reported at the time of the crash with reduced visibility.

The drivers, and only occupants of each vehicle, were taken to hospital.

Blyth Road was previously closed between Brussels Line and North Line for the investigation.