A driver faces charges and a 28-year-old from Pembroke has been airlifted to an Ottawa hospital after being struck by a car in Pembroke on Sunday.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said a person was inline skating on Boundary Road around 9 a.m. Sunday when they were hit by a westbound vehicle with such force that they went through the windshield.

The person was extricated from the car by firefighters with the Pembroke Fire Department and taken to hospital by ambulance before they were airlifted to Ottawa with what police called serious, life-altering injuries.

The driver was not hurt but police said a roadside screening test was performed on the driver, who was then taken into custody.

Evan Foss, 41, of Laurentian Valley Township is charged with impaired driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on April 27.

Foss has further had his license suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be left on the Crime Stoppers’ website.