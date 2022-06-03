Inmate, 37, dies at Regina Correctional Centre

A 37-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the province.

Corrections staff notified EMS and conducted life-saving measures, however EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

The province said the man’s death is not related to COVID-19.

“The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation,” a release said.

The man’s next of kin have been informed of his death.