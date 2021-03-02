One of the three men arrested at a home on McGee Street in Winnipeg on the weekend has died while in custody at Stony Mountain Institution.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed on Tuesday that Dwayne Simard died at the prison on March 1.

A spokesperson for CSC said Simard was recently returned to custody after being unlawfully at large since Sept. 18, 2019.

Simard, 37, was arrested on Saturday following a standoff with Winnipeg police that lasted several hours.

Officers were called to a home on McGee Street to execute arrest warrants against Simard and Terry Ryan Monkman, 37, both of Winnipeg, who were believed to be in the home.

Simard was wanted on several warrants, including uttering threats, suspension of statutory release, and being unlawfully at large.

Officers also arrested Jesse James Daher, 28, who was wanted for second-degree murder, who was found in the home.

Charges against Daher and Monkman have not been tested in court, and they were taken into custody.

Simard was serving a sentence of two years, eight months and 15 days for aggravated assault since November 16, 2017.

Correctional Service Canada said in a news release they will review the circumstances of Simard’s death, and that his next of kin have been notified.

-With files from CTV's Devon McKendrick.