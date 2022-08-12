Inmate assaulted at maximum-security institution in B.C.

An inmate at a maximum-security federal institution in B.C. was taken to hospital earlier this week after they were assaulted.

Correctional Service Canada said in a news release Friday the victim was found injured at Kent Institution on Tuesday and taken to an outside hospital to receive care. They have since returned to the institution.

Agassiz Mounties are investigating the incident, CSC said.

"No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident," a statement from CSC said.

"The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken."

CSC said it's reviewing the circumstances that led to the incident to prevent a similar one in the future.