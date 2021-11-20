Inmate at Stony Mountain dies while in custody
CTV News Winnipeg Videojournalist
Mason DePatie
An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died on Friday while in custody.
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) identified the inmate as Jesse Thomas.
At the time of his death, Thomas was serving a sentence of eight years, nine months and 11 days for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and trafficking a schedule I/II substance.
He had been serving this sentence since March 16, 2020.
Thomas’ next of kin have been notified of his death, as well as the police and coroner.
CSC said it is reviewing the circumstances of his death as is the procedure in all cases involving the death of an inmate.
