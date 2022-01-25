Inmate at Stony Mountain Institution dies while in custody
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died while in custody on Sunday.
According to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), at the time of James Flatfoot’s death he was serving a sentence of five years, three months and 22 days for robbery, possession and use of a firearm and flight from a peace officer. Flatfoot began serving this sentence on Dec. 16, 2021.
Flatfoot’s next of kin have been notified of his death. Under CSC policy, police and the coroner will be notified as well.
CSC is reviewing the circumstances of the inmate’s death.
