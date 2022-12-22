Inmate charged with first-degree murder in death of fellow prisoner at Beaver Creek Institute

A 54-year-old federal prison inmate is charged with first-degree murder following the death of a fellow inmate at the Beaver Creek Institute in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP says a 31-year-old man was involved in an assault on Sunday and seriously injured.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) identified the victim as Leslie Ma of Alberta.

The service said Ma had been serving a nearly 10-year sentence which started in March 2018 for drug offences.

The CSC noted it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death, adding the OPP, coroner's office and forensic pathology service is also conducting an investigation.