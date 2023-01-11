Inmate charged with murdering fellow inmate at Millhaven Institution

An inmate has been charged with murdering another inmate at a maximum security prison near Kingston, Ont.

OPP responded to Millhaven Institution on Sunday after an inmate was found with life-threatening injuries. Victor James, 29, was later pronounced dead. Police said they believe he was assaulted.

On Wednesday, OPP said fellow inmate Stanton David was charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court in Napanee, Ont. on Jan. 26.

David has been serving a sentence for second-degree murder since November 2015.

James, the victim, had been serving a sentence of seven years and 10 months for aggravated assault, break and entry with intent, forcible confinement, and other offences.

OPP, the Correctional Services of Canada and Ontario's chief coroner are investigating.