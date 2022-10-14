Inmate charged with second-degree murder following death at Regina Correctional Centre: RCMP

An inmate has been charged with second-degree murder following a death at the Regina Correctional Centre on Wednesday.

In a news release, RCMP said 46-year-old Sheldon Rosebluff was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene, following an altercation with another inmate at the correctional centre.

Police said the other inmate, 31-year-old Adrian Cote, was not injured. Following investigation, RCMP charged Cote with one count of second-degree murder.

Cote appeared in Regina Provincial Court on Oct. 13, 2022. He is scheduled to appear next in court on Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, with help from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will conduct an internal investigation.