Inmate, correctional officer charged following alleged assault at N.S. jail
Two people have been charged in connection with an alleged assault between an inmate and correctional service officer at a Dartmouth, N.S., jail earlier this year.
On July 18, Halifax Regional Police received a report of an assault at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility the day before.
According to police, a 47-year-old inmate threw bodily fluids at a correctional service officer. Police say the officer then assaulted the inmate.
The inmate was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Sheldon Tremont Broome, 47, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.
Ian MacNeil, 36, has been charged with aggravated assault and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.
