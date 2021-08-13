iHeartRadio

Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre

Regina Correctional Centre is pictured in this file photo.

An inmate has died at the Regina Correctional Centre according to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday. Corrections staff and paramedics began life saving measures, but the man was declared dead at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Both the RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating, along with an internal investigation by the Ministry.

The death was not caused by COVID-19.

