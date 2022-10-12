Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre following fight

An inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre died on Wednesday morning following a fight with another inmate.

Around 8:50 a.m., EMS declared a 46-year-old man dead after performing life-saving attempts, according to a release from the provincial government.

The release said police are working to notify next of kin.

The Saskatchewan Coroners service and RCMP are investigating the death but an internal investigation will be conducted by the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.