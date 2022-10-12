Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre following fight
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
An inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre died on Wednesday morning following a fight with another inmate.
Around 8:50 a.m., EMS declared a 46-year-old man dead after performing life-saving attempts, according to a release from the provincial government.
The release said police are working to notify next of kin.
The Saskatchewan Coroners service and RCMP are investigating the death but an internal investigation will be conducted by the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.
-
Greater Victoria School District adds 4 new electric school busesThey're still yellow on the outside, but the Greater Victoria School District's newest buses are a lot greener under the hood.
-
New community health hub brings team based care to BelvedereThe Edmonton Community Health Hub North officially opened Wednesday, bringing team-based care to Belvedere.
-
Colleen Hardwick and TEAM make final pitch ahead of Vancouver electionWith just days to go before Vancouver voters head to the polls, TEAM for a Livable Vancouver mayoral candidate Colleen Hardwick sat down with CTV News to go over the key priorities in her party's platform.
-
N.S. couple hikes 2,194 miles along Appalachian TrailAn unprecedented number of people turned to hiking during the pandemic, including one N.S. couple who were determined to take on an epic adventure.
-
Police defend arrest of man in front of his toddler in viral Vancouver videoVancouver police are adamant officers did “nothing wrong” during the arrest of a man in a vehicle with his toddler inside, as bystanders yelled at officers and filmed the encounter.
-
This Toronto neighbourhood was just named one of the 'coolest' in the worldThis Toronto neighbourhood is among the 51 "coolest" on the planet, according to a survey by Time Out Group.
-
Solid turnout as advance polls open in North BayWednesday was the first day people in North Bay could vote in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Why purple lights continue to be seen in WinnipegOver the past year, Winnipeg drivers have been dealing with a strange problem on city streets: purple lights.
-
Gas prices expected to drop dramatically on Vancouver IslandGas analysts are predicting a 20-to-35-cent drop in fuel prices over the next 24 hours on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.