Inmate dies at Regina Reintegration Unit

An inmate at the Regina Reintegration Unit was declared dead on Dec. 23 after being found unresponsive in his room.

The inmate, a 59-year-old man, was found by corrections staff who called EMS and initiated life-saving measures, according to a release from the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

He was declared dead by EMS at approximately 10:20 p.m.

The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Services are investigating the incident. The ministry said it will also conduct an internal investigation.

The man’s next of kin have been notified. The death is not related to COVID-19, according to the release.