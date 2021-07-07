Inmate dies at Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon

An inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon died of apparent natural causes following an illness while in custody, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

At the time of his death, Phillip Vince had been serving a life sentence for first degree murder and manslaughter. His sentence commenced Oct. 3, 1977.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances, according to a news release.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.