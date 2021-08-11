Inmate dies at Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon

An inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon died in custody on Aug. 11, according to Correctional Service Canada.

The inmate’s name cannot be made public to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of any young person who has been dealt with under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

At the time of their death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of eight years, eight months and 17 days for reckless discharge of a firearm and discharge restricted/prohibited firearm with intent.

Their sentence commenced Dec. 23, 2019.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC says it will review the circumstances.