Inmate dies in B.C. prison almost 3 years into 4-year sentence

An inmate who was more than halfway through his roughly four-year sentence has died in custody at a prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.

Douglas Gordon Martin had been serving a sentence of four years, two months and 23 days since Oct. 23, 2020.

He died at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford on Friday, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.

The CSC said Martin's sentence stemmed from two counts of dangerous operation of conveyance, two counts of operation while prohibited and one count of flight from a peace officer.

The service did not elaborate on the cause of Martin's death, saying only that his next of kin has been notified.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances," the statement reads. "CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified."

A then-32-year-old man by the name Douglas Gordon Martin was the subject of a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service in August 2020.

That release indicates that police attempted to conduct a traffic stop after seeing a stolen truck in the city. The vehicle "fled at a high rate of speed," but was later located with the help of a police helicopter.

The driver was arrested and charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight while pursued by police, operation of a conveyance while prohibited and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police and the CSC to confirm whether the inmate who died is the same person referenced in the police release. This story will be updated if a response is received.