Inmate dies in custody at B.C. prison

A B.C. prison inmate who was serving a multi-decade sentence for attempted murder and robbery has died, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

Jeron Powell died in custody at Mission Institution on Wednesday, the CSC said in a news release. He had been serving a sentence of 23 years and eight months that began in September 2009.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances," the federal corrections agency said in its statement.

"CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified."

The inmate's next of kin has also been notified, the CSC said.

The service did not elaborate on the circumstances of Powell's death, nor the details of the crimes that led to his sentence.