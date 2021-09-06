Inmate dies in custody at Sask. Pen.

An inmate died in custody at Saskatchewan Penitentiary on Sunday.

In a news release, Correctional Service Canada did not disclose details of the death of Raymond Crookedneck.

At the time of his death, Crookedneck had been serving a sentence of two years and seven months for charges including impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Correctional Service Canada says it will review the circumstances of his death and notify police and the coroner.