An inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary died while in custody Jan. 5 according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

The body of 34-year-old, Steven Morrisseau, was found in his cell in the maximum-security unit.

Morrisseau, from Winnipeg, had been serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of Jason Stinson since May 10, 2019.

Stinson’s body was found on the banks of the Red River in the area of Lombard Avenue and Waterfront Drive on June 12, 2015.

As is standard procedure when a prisoner dies in custody, CSC said it is reviewing the circumstances of the death and the police and the coroner have been notified.