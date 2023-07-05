Inmate dies in custody in Saskatoon
Web Journalist
Rory MacLean
The federal correctional service says a man died in custody at an institution in Saskatoon on Wednesday.
Danny Croxen was serving an indeterminate sentenced in the Regional Psychiatric Centre, according to a Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) news release.
The inmate died of “apparent natural causes” on July 5, CSC said.
Croxen was sentenced in April 1999 for sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, and forcible confinement.
The correctional service has notified his next of kin, and the police and coroner.
