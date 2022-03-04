Inmate dies of apparent natural causes at Grand Valley Institute
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
An 83-year-old inmate of Grand Valley Institute has died.
Correctional Service Canada said Lois Jean Reid died of apparent natural causes in custody on Thursday.
Reid was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder. She had been at the facility since Jan. 19, 1993.
Her next-of-kin has been notified, officials said.
